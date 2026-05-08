Amid the political stalemate over Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s refusal to invite the TVK to form the government despite it emerging as the single largest party, actor-turned politician Vijay on Friday (May 8) appeared to send a cryptic message as he congratulated Tamil Nadu Class 12 students after the state board results were announced. The TVK chief urged those who did not clear the exams to stay positive and try again. Vijay’s message to the people comes at a time when his party emerged as the single largest party in the recent Assembly elections 2026.

As the Class 12 results were announced, Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.03 this year. Girls have outperformed boys, while several districts and schools posted near-perfect results.

Vijay’s message to Tamil Nadu Class 12 students

Taking to X (former Twitter), the TVK chief congratulated students who cleared the higher secondary public examination and encouraged those who fell short not to give up.

பன்னிரண்டாம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வில், விடாமுயற்சியால் வெற்றிக் கனியைச் சுவைத்த என் அன்புத் தம்பி, தங்கைகளுக்கு நெஞ்சார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!



இந்த வெற்றி, உங்கள் கடின உழைப்பிற்குக் கிடைத்த அங்கீகாரம். உயர்கல்வி எனும் அடுத்த கட்டத்தை நோக்கி, நம்பிக்கையுடன் அடி எடுத்து வையுங்கள். அதே… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 8, 2026

“To my dear little brother who tasted the fruit of success through unwavering perseverance in the 12th standard public exam, heartfelt congratulations to you and your sisters! This victory is the recognition earned by your hard work. Step forward with confidence towards the next phase of higher education. At the same time, those who couldn’t achieve success this time should not lose heart. Try again. Remember that we are right on the verge of victory. May the future of all of you shine brightly! Good things will happen! Success is certain!,” Vijay said on X.

This remark by Vijay quickly drew attention online, with fans and TVK supporters linking it to both students’ future hopes and TVK’s ongoing political efforts in the state.

TVK yet to prove majority

Vijay’s TVK is still in talks with other political parties after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party emerged as the single largest party but could not cross the majority mark on its own. According to the Election Commission of India, TVK won as many as 108 seats, falling 10 seats short of the 118 needed to form the government.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department released the Class 12 board exam results and said that out of 7,91,654 students who appeared for the exams, 7,53,694 students cleared the exam.

It also said that Erode registered the highest pass percentage at 98.87, while Sivaganga followed closely with 98.05%. Chennai recorded a pass percentage of 95.43 and stood at the 20th position in the state rankings.

While boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.19, girls secured a pass percentage of 97 in the state. Among schools, 2,639 private schools and 489 government schools achieved 100 per cent results.