We are all together’: Nitish Kumar dismisses speculation of being ‘unhappy’ with Opposition meet

The opposition alliance formed at the conclave named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) which will take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Written by India News Desk
Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives to attend the opposition parties' meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Amid reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was upset over the coalition name of ‘INDIA’ and not being named as the convenor of the newly-formed front, the CM on Wednesday categorically denied any such development.

Speaking at Rajgir, Nitish Kumar said, “After the Opposition parties meet got over, I left. It was said that I did not attend the press conference. Now, that all have listened to me, I left because I wished to be in Rajgir. I was getting late as I had to come to Rajgir. Hence I have come. There’s nothing more.”

“We are all together. For the benefit of the country and all the sections of people, there should be love and brotherhood, and development must go on together,” he added.

Soon after the conclave attended by 26 parties across the country, BJP leader Sushil Modi had claimed that Kumar returned to Patna without attending the press meet as he was “upset” over not being made the convenor of the alliance.

Nitish Kumar then asked, “Who takes Sushil Modi seriously?”

The opposition alliance formed at the conclave named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) which will take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 18:41 IST

