We are 162: Show of strength by NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MLAs move out of a Mumbai hotel on Monday. (PTI)

IN A major show of strength on the day Supreme Court reserved its order on a petition filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress parties challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the newly-formed alliance of these three parties, claimed it had brought together 162 MLAs at Hyatt, a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

The MLAs took a pledge on the Constitution with each one stating she/ he will be honest to the NCP, SS and Congress alliance. Further, each one of them pledged, “I will not indulge in any anti-party activity.” The pledge was taken in the presence of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Balasaheb Thorat. While the Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the Assembly elections held on October 21, the NCP bagged 54 seats and Congress 44 seats.

Addressing the MLAs, Thackeray said, “We wanted to show this picture of MLAs not only to the state but to the whole country. Despite this, if this does not awaken the people, then we have the strength to show them light. We are back.”

Pawar told the MLAs that those in power today had formed the government in some states despite not having a majority. “We have 162 MLAs today. We have contacted some others, but haven’t got their written letters,” he said. As many as 51 of the 54 MLAs elected under the NCP banner were present, party leaders claimed.

Sharad Pawar said confusion was being created in the minds of the new MLAs that Ajit Pawar who was elected as Legislature Party leader had the powers to issue whip. “And if the whip is not followed, then the MLAs may be disqualified. I want to clearly state that once that party leader is removed, he doesn’t have the powers to do so,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, Sena’s Sanjay Raut announced the Aghadi’s decision to parade the MLAs on twitter. “We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at Grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself,” he tweeted, tagging Maharasthra governor.