We already knew mediation on Ram Mandir would fail: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to begin day-to-day hearings from August 6 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Speaking at an event on Saturday in Ayodhya, Adityanath said that mediation attempt made by the Supreme Court was a welcome step but people knew that it would yield no result.

“The Supreme Court had constituted a three-member team for mediation (on Ayodhya land dispute), it was unsuccessful. We knew already mediation would lead to nothing but attempts for mediation is good. Mediation attempts were made before Mahabharat too, but their result was unfruitful,” he said.

Adityanath said that the journey of Ram Lalla that began in 1949 will continue till the last breath. He recalled how kar sevaks were killed in firing in 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister.

Remembering Ashok Singhal, the international working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad for over 20 years and in charge of the Ayodhya movement, Adityanath said, “Ashok Singhal was a key member of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Taking all saints along is a big thing. My guru Mahant Digvijay Nath was also linked to this movement. I am sure that the Supreme Court will take care of the sentiments of the public,” he said.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya today, his eighth visit to the city after becoming the CM in 2017, to attend the death anniversary of late Paramhans Ram Chandra Das, who was the pioneer of the Ram Mandir movement.

His visit came a day after the Supreme Court announced that the mediation proceedings on resolving the Ayodhya dispute have failed and no amicable solution was found and as a result, the court will begin day-to-day hearings from August 6.

The case is pending before the Supreme Court for nearly a decade. A total of 14 appeals have been filed in the court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment which was delivered on four civil suits. The court had suggested that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties — Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.