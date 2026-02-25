The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a fresh directive to ensure the smooth functioning of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

As per the latest order issued from the apex court, class 10 exam or Madhyamik admit cards can now be produced as supplementary documentation for identity verification during the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal.

However, in its judgement, the court clarified that these Madhyamika admit cards can be accepted only as supplementary documentation for identity verification if they are presented along with pass certificates.

The clarification was issued by a two-member bench at the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Notably, the Court had earlier passed an order permitting the use of Madhyamik admit cards for identity verification, along with other forms of ID, including Aadhaar.

Naidu expresses concern

Following orders from the top court, senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu expressed concerns about whether such admit cards can be permitted to be a standalone identity document.

He argued that relying solely on an admit card could lead to errors, as it only proves someone was registered for an exam, not that they completed it or that the record is fully verified.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, part of the two-member bench along with Chief Justice Surya Kant, agreed with the need for caution.

“The admit card helps because it has the father’s name and date of birth, which the pass certificate might not have. But it cannot be a standalone document. It will supplement the pass certificate, not supplant it,” Justice Bagchi pronounced.

Other concerns around the usage of Gopal Sankaranarayanan

At this juncture, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan raised concern that those who do not take and pass the exam may also possess such identity cards.

Noting Gopal Sankaranarayanan’s concerns, the two-judge bench reiterated that Class 10 admit cards must be accompanied by pass certificates to be accepted as valid ‘supplementary documentation’ for identity verification.

The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, clarified that an admit card is a “supplementary” document. This means it can help prove your date of birth or your father’s name, but it must be shown alongside a Pass Certificate.

The judges explained that while an admit card contains important personal details, it doesn’t prove that a student actually completed their studies. By requiring both documents, the court aims to prevent potential fraud or the use of outdated records.

Deadlines for Officials

The court also sent a firm message to election officials (EROs and AEROs). Any documents they received before February 15 that haven’t been processed yet must be handed over to the supervising judges by 5:00 PM tomorrow.

This ensures that the final voter list, scheduled for its first publication toward the end of Februrary stays on track.