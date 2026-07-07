Three people have died and at least eight have been injured and several others are still missing after a massive landslide hit the under-construction Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state police and Fire and Rescue Services are continuing operations despite heavy rain and unstable soil.

The landslide came as the coastal state witnesses intense monsoon rainfall. Ministers in the Kerala government have blamed the tragedy on the alleged failure to follow repeated safety warnings, especially directions to remove huge piles of excavated soil from the construction site before the monsoon.

Why is the government calling it a ‘man-made disaster’?

Kerala ministers say the landslide happened because loose soil dug out during tunnel construction was dumped and left at the site despite repeated warnings that it could collapse during heavy rain.

Agriculture Minister and Wayanad in-charge Minister T Siddique said officials had raised concerns in several review meetings that the mound of excavated earth could become dangerous during the monsoon.

“Instructions were issued to remove the accumulated soil if necessary and to suspend construction during periods of heavy rain. A mechanism involving the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), and the public was also in place to monitor rainfall and halt work when required. We will investigate why these directions were not implemented,” he told reporters.

He added that the government had already directed that workers should not remain at the site during the monsoon and that nearby families be shifted as a precaution.

“However, according to the District Collector, some workers engaged in drainage-related work were present when the incident occurred. The exact circumstances are yet to be established, and a detailed inquiry will determine what happened,” Siddique said.

Siddique later told reporters it is a ‘man made disaster’, he stated, “Unscientific dumping of loose soil at the project site has led to the tragedy. This is not a natural disaster but a manmade one. Earlier, the government had given clear instructions to Konkan Railway Corporation to ensure all safety measures and stop the construction work during heavy rains.”

Environment Minister Sunny Joseph also blamed ignored warnings

“The district collector had given standing instructions to remove the soil that was accumulating at the site. The order was not considered, and the construction company went ahead with the tunnelling work,” he said. “This is a manmade disaster because the warning was ignored. We are seriously looking into the lapses that put lives in danger.”

What warnings were allegedly ignored?

The Wayanad District Collector had issued an order on June 20 directing that the accumulated excavated soil be removed and work be temporarily stopped until it was cleared.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan told reporters that the Public Works Department (PWD) minister had also held a meeting and instructed contractors to urgently remove the piled-up earth after disaster management officials found it had been stacked in a dangerous manner. “The order to remove the mud was issued on June 20,” Satheesan said.

“The District Collector and the Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority issued an order on the 20th itself that all this excavated soil should be removed. The PWD Minister also held a meeting and instructed the contractors to remove it urgently. But the contractors did not follow the instructions of the Disaster Management Authority, the District Collector and the Minister,” he alleged.

He added that around 225 mm of rainfall had been recorded in the area and that the combination of heavy rain and the piled-up soil led to the disaster.

“The problem is this piled-up soil. It was known that if it rained, it would lead to an accident. Everything possible from the side of the government and the Disaster Management Authority was done. The main issue is that they did not follow the instructions,” Satheesan told reporters. The government has said a detailed inquiry will determine why earlier directions were allegedly not implemented.

What happened at the site?

The landslide struck near Meenakshi Bridge, where work is under way on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), debris from the excavation site slid down after extremely heavy rainfall, trapping workers and blocking nearby roads.

Local residents initially rushed to rescue those trapped before teams from the NDRF, police and Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot. Rescue operations are continuing, although persistent rain and unstable ground are making the work difficult. Authorities say at least three people have died, several workers have been injured and seven remain missing.

What is the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel project?

The twin tunnel project is one of Kerala’s biggest road infrastructure projects. It will connect Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode district with Meppadi in Wayanad, reducing travel time between the two districts.

The tunnel is expected to be around 8.2 km long, making it one of the longest road tunnels in India. The project is being implemented by Konkan Railway Corporation, while Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon Limited is constructing the tunnel. Kolkata-based Royal Construct is building the approach roads and bridges.

The project is expected to cost around Rs 2,400 crore and was cleared by the Supreme Court earlier this year after environmental challenges against it were dismissed.

Why has the project remained controversial?

Long before construction began, environmental experts had warned that the project passed through one of Kerala’s most fragile landscapes.

While granting environmental clearance in March 2025, the State-Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) flagged several concerns. The tunnel alignment passes through a highly landslide-prone region that has already witnessed devastating disasters, including the 2019 Puthumala landslide and the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala tragedy.

The committee also noted that parts of the project fall within ecologically sensitive areas close to the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, with forests, elephant corridors and tribal settlements located nearby.

Because of these risks, the SEAC sought multiple revisions to the project’s environmental assessment before granting clearance. It directed the Public Works Department to carry out a detailed study of past landslides, assess the impact of blasting, evaluate groundwater and slope stability, and strengthen plans for environmental protection.

The committee also increased the project’s environmental mitigation budget from just over Rs 1 crore to Rs 15 crore, although it still considered the amount inadequate. Along with 25 conditions attached to the clearance, it specifically directed that construction material should not be dumped outside the project site or near public infrastructure.

The Kerala government is now examining whether those environmental safeguards and safety directions were followed before Tuesday’s deadly landslide.