After the tragic death of a family of four in South Mumbai’s JJ Marg area, doctors are now trying to figure out what may have triggered the medical emergency. While early reports linked the incident to a meal eaten at home, experts now say the symptoms point to something more serious than a typical case of food poisoning. A doctor at JJ Hospital said the case appears to involve a severe gastrointestinal reaction, and investigations are still on to determine the exact cause.

‘Watermelon has absolutely no role,’ says JJ Hospital doctor

Putting all early doubts to rest, Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent of JJ Hospital, said the watermelon cannot be blamed for what happened. “The watermelon has absolutely no role in this case,” Dr Surase said. “If this were food poisoning, the clinical picture would be very different. It does not typically lead to such rapid and severe deterioration.”

He also added that what doctors saw in this case does not match normal food-related illness at all. “The speed of deterioration, the severity of the condition, and the fact that multiple members of a single family were affected are not consistent with a routine foodborne illness. We are looking at the possibility of a toxic or chemical substance,” he added. Dr Surase said the final answer will only come after the forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports are examined.

Why watermelon was suspected as cause of death

Investigators initially suspected the watermelon because the five guests who only ate chicken pulao did not fall ill at all. This made the fruit the first point of focus in the probe.

However, doctors now say that assumption does not fit the medical findings. Dr Surase explained that even in rare cases where fruit is contaminated, it does not usually cause such a fast and severe collapse affecting multiple organs and all family members in such a short time.

Samples of the watermelon have been sent to the forensic science laboratory. Postmortem samples and chemical analysis reports are also being examined. A case of accidental death has been registered so far.

Samples collected during the post-mortem have also been sent for analysis. Experts had earlier added that while watermelon can very rarely cause illness due to bacterial contamination or improper handling, such cases do not normally lead to such a rapid and fatal outcome.