Water supply in Gurgaon to be disrupted

The water supply in major parts of the city will be disrupted tomorrow due to upgradation work at Chandu Bhudhera water treatment plant, the main source of water supply in the city.

The areas where the water supply would be affected are Sectors 46, 47, 34, 50, 51, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and others.

“On account of upgradation work at water treatment plant at Chandu Bhudhera, which is scheduled to be done on May 24, supply will be disrupted. Full shutdown of plant for six hours is required for execution of this work,” an official said.

During shut down, no supply would be possible from this plant, which supplies water to master supply zone-1 and zone-3, he said.

“We will try to make alternative arrangements and try to get water from Basai water treatment plant to the affected areas,” the officer added.