Water level in 91 major reservoirs remain above the 10 year average

Water level in major reservoir is above 10 year average.

Water storage level in more than 90 major reservoirs of the country remained at comfortable at the month end. It was over 65 billion cubic meter or 40% of their total capacity for the week ending on 28 February. It’s a matter of relief as the water level of these reservoirs is 112% for the same period last year.

In fact, it is a notch above long term trends as well as it is 104% of average of last 10 years.

Central government keeps constant watch on these 91 major reservoirs as they account for nearly 63% of the total water storage capacity in the country which has been pegged at nearly 258 billion cubic meter in the country.

Thirty seven of these 91 major reservoirs have hydropower power stations with an installed capacity of more than 60 megawatt.

In seven states the water storage level is better than that of same period last year. These states are Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have better storage than last year for the same period last year.

In case of major reservoirs located in Rajasthan, the water storage level is almost the same level of corresponding period last year.

But water storage level in 10 states is less than that of for the same period last year. These states are Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.