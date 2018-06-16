Water dispute turns violent in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, brother of municipal councillor shot dead

Based on the statement given by deceased Kishan’s elder son Manish, charges of murder, offence under the Arms Act and other sections were registered against the offenders at Sangam Vihar police station. (Representational Image: Reuters)

In a major dispute over the drawing of water from a pipeline in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar — one of India’s largest unauthorised colonies, the brother of a local municipal councillor was shot at on Thursday. The victim, Kishan Bhadana, who was admitted to the nearby Batra Hospital, later succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon. According to a report by Hindustan Times, 45-year-old Bhadana was shot at by his neighbours. The deceased was the brother of councillor Suresh Bhadana, who represents the Chittaranjan Park ward in Delhi. In the attack, Kishan’s son also sustained a gunshot injury on his hand.

The suspects, 38-year-old Babli and his father, Rampat (58) have been identified by the police. Quoting the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), Romil Baaniya, the report said that the dispute broke out between the accused and Bhadana when the latter laid a Delhi Jal Board pipeline in front of Babli’s house. Babli and his father objected to the laying of the pipeline in front of their house and wanted Kishan to lay the pipeline away from their home. This led to an argument which was temporarily sorted out.

Another police official said that in the evening, around 7:40 PM, when Kishan returned home, Babli, Rampat and three others approached him and the argument turned violent. In between the tussle, Babli took out a gun and fired gunshots, one of which hit Kishan’s abdomen. Kishan’s wife, Suman was an eyewitness to the incident. When she along with her two sons rushed down, one of the children, Manish, got hit by a gunshot in his right elbow. Suman alleged that the accused, Babli was accompanied by a number of men and most of them were his tenants. They started to throw bricks at Kishan’s family. Apart from Kishan’s elder son Manish, his mother and younger son Sagar, too, sustained severe injuries.

Based on the statement given by deceased Kishan’s elder son Manish, charges of murder, offence under the Arms Act and other sections were registered against the offenders at Sangam Vihar police station, the report added. Along with Kishan, the accused Babli was also admitted in the hospital with injuries. The police said that the accused would be arrested once discharged from the hospital. Babli’s father Rampat, and siblings Gagan, Kannu and Kaviraj have already been arrested.