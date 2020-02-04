Water catches fire! Twitter wonders what caused massive inferno on Assam river; Watch video

The video in question relates to a massive fire that broke out on the surface of Burhi Dihing river in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday.

Social media is abuzz with a viral video that shows water catching fire! The video in question relates to a massive fire that broke out on the surface of Burhi Dihing river in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday. The fire is reported to have been caused due to oil leakage from an Oil India pipeline. The pipeline carries oil from Duliajan plant of the Oil India Limited. The viral videos of the massive inferno on the river’s surface has caught the fancy of social media with its videos getting viral to the amazement of people.

The fire was caused in Digholiboli area near Sasoni village in Dibrugarh district of the state on Sunday. After the passage of more than 24 hours the fire was reportedly contained on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported. The fire caused confusion amongst the villagers as it engulfed a huge area of the river’s surface and flames expanded wide around the river.

More than a day’s delay on the part of the administration also did not help. The delay in extinguishing the fire also led to wild rumours among the residents of the area. Many villagers suspected the role of thieves in the incident. Many incidents of thieves drilling holes into the pipelines for oil pilfering have been reported in the state, Padmanabh Baruah, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh was quoted in the report as saying.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He also said that the fire was caused after the spilt oil covered the river’s surface and continued till all the oil was burnt. He further said that no serious damage was reported from the area as the fire was confined to the river’s surface and subsided on its own. There may not have been any damage to the property and human lives but a fire of this magnitude must definitely have caused a lot of hardships for the aquatic life in the river.