Watch: Yamuna flows over danger mark in Delhi, 1500 people evacuated

Water flowing through Yamuna bank (ANI)

Yamuna river is flowing at 205.6meters, 61 cms above the danger mark near Delhi due to incessant rainfall in Northern India for the past few days. It is expected to go up further as Hathini Kund barrage in Haryana is likely to release 6,50,000 cusecs of water by Sunday evening. The water level at the Hathinikund barrage crossed the danger mark of 90,000 cusecs Saturday evening, which led to the release of 5,63,186 cusec of water, an official told PTI.

Around 1500 people were evacuated from the Yamuna bank region today, after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting yesterday, which directed all the government officials to be on high alert. Around 550 tents are pitched across 10 locations in Eastern Delhi. The District Magistrate of East Delhi has said that provision for night shelters and schools have also been made. A control room emergency number of 1077 has also been launched for any flood-related emergency.

The Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast tweeted on Sunday, “River Yamuna at Delhi Railway Bridge in North district of Delhi is now flowing in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. It was flowing at a level of 205.44 m with the steady trend which is 0.61 m above its Danger Level of 204.83 m.” Army has also been put on standby for if an emergency situation.

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia also visited the site today, to take stock of the evacuation operation that is going on there. He also met the people living in the nearby areas and requested them to move to a safer place because of the rising water level. “Sisodia took stock of the ongoing evacuation work in the low-lying areas around Akshardham and Pandav Nagar,” an official said.

“All executive engineers/sector officers are directed to keep in close contact with the control room in relation to the discharge, water level at the Old Railway Bridge and the advisory or forecast from the Central Water Commission/MeT, and requested to take appropriate measures/steps accordingly to avoid flood-like situation,” an advisory from the authorities said.

A statement from Chief Minister’s office stated that Kejriwal has asked to arrange for food, drinking water and electricity in all the tents where the evacuees have been shifted, an emergency medical team has also been put in place for any kind of medical emergencies.