Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of Major SV Nair performed in Jammu and Kashmir

Wreath laying ceremony of Major SV Nair was performed on Saturday a day after he lost his life in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The IED blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Friday.

Suspected militants planted an improvised explosive device along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, with the aim to target army soldiers who were patrollingin Laam belt of Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Two soldiers were injured in the blast which included Major SV Nair. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firingalong the LoC at various places. Even onThursday, an Army Major and a BSF head constable were injured in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir’sPoonch district.

Both were identified as Major Yadvendra and BSF head constable Mumtaz Ali. After the ivident they were taken to hospital.