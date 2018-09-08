WATCH: ‘Wild dogs together can defeat a lion’, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches for consolidating Hindus

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has made a strong pitch for the consolidation of Hindus to bring an end to the torture that they have been going through for the last 1,000 years. Speaking at the World Hindu Congress in Chicago organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu outfits, Bhagwat said that time has come when Hindus should unite and start working together by dispelling their differences to excel in different fields and also protect themselves from those who wanted to harm the society.

The RSS chief said that the Hindus are subjected to suffering today because they have forgotten their core values. He said that it is very unfortunate that the Hindus despite having the maximum number of meritorious people, are divided.

Watch video:

Stating that it is very difficult to bring Hindus together, he said: “Coming together of Hindus is in itself is a difficult thing. In initial days of our work, when our karkyakartas used to talk to Hindus about organising them, they used to say ‘sher kabhi jhund mein nahi chalta’ (a lion never walks in a group). But even that lion or a royal Bengal tiger who is the king of the jungle, if he is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy him.”

“Hindus have forgotten that,” he added.

“Why are we suffering from 1000 years? We had everything but forgot to practise our values,” the RSS chief opined.

He also asked Hindus to take lessons from Mahabharata wherein ‘Krishna never contradicted Yudhisthir and Yudhisthir never disobeyed Krishna because it is important to work unitedly, keep your ego aside’.

The three-day World Hindu Congress began on September 9. The event is being attended by more than 2,500 delegates from 80 countries. Besides Bhagwat, those who are attending the event include Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankara and others.