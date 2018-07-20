Watch: When Rahul Gandhi offered PM Narendra Modi a bear hug during no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Dramatic visuals unfolded in the Lok Sabha today as the Parliament met today to debate the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. While the jury is still out on whether the highly-anticipated speech of Congress president Rahul Gandi today lived up to the expectations or not, what took the cake was what the Congress president did soon after he finished his speech. While Rahul took on the Modi govertnment on a number of issues including farmers’ issues and Rafale deal, he concluded saying that he had no hate for the BJP, PM Modi or the RSS.

“I have no hate for the BJP, the RSS or the Prime Minister. In fact, I am thankful to them for teaching me what being an Indian and aHindu is all about,” Rahul said and walked up from the Opposition benches to the Prime Minister and shook his hand and then gave him a hug. The PM greeted him back.

“Aap logon ke andar mere liye nafrat hai, aap mujhe Pappu aur bohot gaaliyan dekar bula sakte hain, lekin mere andar aapke liye nafrat nahi hai,” he said after he hugged the PM.

Speaking on a number of issues on the floor of the House, the Congress president said that for the first time in the country, women are not protected. “For the first time in the history of India, women are not being protected. Wherever you see, Dalit, Adivasis, minorities are being thrashed, killed, but Prime Minister can’t speak a word. Are these minorities, Adivasis, women not a part of India?”

Hitting out at the Modi government further, he added, “When your minister talks of changing the constitution then its an attack on Ambedkar ji and an attack on India.”

“It is prime minister’s duty to condemn atrocities, but he doesn’t. Whenever an oppressed is attacked, it is an attack on Dr Ambedkar, Constitution, People of India and this house,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Alleging that the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah are obsessed with power and are scared of losing it, Rahul said, “PM and president of BJP are the different types of politicians. The difference between them & all of us is, we are okay to lose power, but they can’t afford to lose power. If they do, other processes will begin. This fear is making them angry.”