Watch: When PM Narendra Modi played traditional drum in Rajasthan; video goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hours before the campaigning for the high-voltage election ended in Rajasthan today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended two major rallies Sumerpur and Dausa. After addressing the people in Dausa, the PM also played a traditional drum.

The state will go to Assembly polls on December 7, and results will be out on December 11, along with Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

It was not the first time that the PM played drums. Even on November 16, he was seen playing traditional drum during a rally in Chhattisgarh.

As he had taken the stage, local leaders urged him to play adholak and he happily accepted and played.

Earlier, the prime minister, while taking on the Gandhi family a day after the Supreme Court said that the IT cases against Sonia and her son Congress president Rahul Gandhi to be reopened, said that his government scored a win because of courage of a “chaiwala”. Yesterday, the top court permitted Income Tax Department to reopen the tax assessment of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case. He also spoke of the extradition of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal during the UPA rule, to hit out at the Congress.