Watch: When PM Narendra Modi played traditional drum in Rajasthan; video goes viral

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 9:20 PM

After addressing the people in Dausa, the PM played a traditional drum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , rajasthan election, rajasthan election 2018, pm modi dausa rally, pm modi in rajasthan, rajasthan assembly poll, rajasthan pollPrime Minister Narendra Modi

Hours before the campaigning for the high-voltage election ended in Rajasthan today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended two major rallies Sumerpur and Dausa. After addressing the people in Dausa, the PM also played a traditional drum.

The state will go to Assembly polls on December 7, and results will be out on December 11, along with Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

It was not the first time that the PM played drums. Even on November 16, he was seen playing traditional drum during a rally in Chhattisgarh.

As he had taken the stage, local leaders urged him to play adholak and he happily accepted and played.

Earlier, the prime minister, while taking on the Gandhi family a day after the Supreme Court said that the IT cases against Sonia and her son Congress president Rahul Gandhi to be reopened, said that his government scored a win because of courage of a “chaiwala”. Yesterday, the top court permitted Income Tax Department to reopen the tax assessment of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case. He also spoke of the extradition of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal during the UPA rule, to hit out at the Congress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: When PM Narendra Modi played traditional drum in Rajasthan; video goes viral
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition