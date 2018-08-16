Watch: When PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee met BJP worker Narendra Modi; old video goes viral

Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. (Photo source: Video grab)

This video tweeted by ANI from its archive is going viral on Twitter. The video title reads – “When Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met BJP worker Narendra Modi.” The video shows Atal Bihari giving a big hug to Narendra Modi. Here is the video:-

ARCHIVE: When Prime Minister #AtalBihariVaajpayee met BJP worker Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/VgmxgJaKrZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was 93. “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 05:05pm on 16.08.2018. Shri Vajpayee was admitted in AIIMS on 11.06.2018 and was stable in the last 9 weeks under the care of a team of AIIMS doctors. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today. We join the nation in deeply mourning this great loss,” Dr (Prof) Aarti Vij, chairperson media and protocol division of AIIMS said in a press statement while announcing the demise of the leader.

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted to AIIMS on June 11 with complications arising out of Urinary Tract Infection, low urine output and chest congestion. He was on life support since Wednesday morning after his condition deteriorated.