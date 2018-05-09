Watch: When Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah praised PM Narendra Modi, sought votes for him

Karnataka’s outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah committed a major gaffe when he referred to the Congress nominee as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised him for development works while speaking at a public meeting in Malavalli of Mandya district. He even went on to claim that every vote cast in favour of Narendra Modi is like casting it for him.

“If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government,” Siddaramaiah said as the crowd cheered.

He, however, corrected himself immediately when a man standing next to him on the dais intervened. He said ‘sorry Narendra Swamy’. The CM said that he is Swamy, Modi is there for Gujarat. “Narendra Modi is false, Narendra Swamy is true”.

However, continuing his speech, the CM repeated the same mistake. This time, he said that people voting in favour of Narendra Modi is like casting their vote directly for him. He again corrected himself after a person standing close to him interfered.

Congress has fielded its incumbent MLA PM Narendra Swamy from Malavalli constituency for the May 12 Assembly election. Siddaramaiah was here yesterday to garner support for him.

After four days of PM Modi’s rallies, CM Siddaramaiah is asking people to vote for PM Modi. Don’t be surprised if by the end of the campaign, Siddaramaiah also votes for BJP. May be that is one good way for atoning all the sins he did in the last 5 yrs.#SidduVotesModi pic.twitter.com/xl2BH5PlcV — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 8, 2018

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Karnataka unit has tweeted the CM’s speech video to target the Congress party.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah had committed a gaffe when he had referred to Yeddyurappa instead of Siddaramaian to call the Karnataka government the most corrupt in the country.