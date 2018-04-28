WATCH: When China played Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Tu hai wahi’ to welcome PM Narendra Modi!

It was a big surprise for PM Narendra Modi on his current visit to China as he was welcomed with a group playing the instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song ‘Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,’ at an event in Wuhan.

Tapping feet to the famous Hindi song “Tu hai wahin dil ne jise apna kaha” on his arrival! Well, this was surely a big surprise for PM Narendra Modi on his current visit to China as he was welcomed with a group playing the instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song ‘Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,’ at an event in Wuhan. the video dated 27 April is going viral where PM Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen enjoying the song. PM modi is seen smiling and appreciating the performers later. On Friday, Xi Jinping welcomed PM Modi warmly and hosted a grand welcome ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Chinese President XI Jinping enjoy an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song ‘Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,’ at an event in China’s Wuhan. (27.04.2018) pic.twitter.com/KjGRcHbl38 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the original actor in the song Rishi Kapoor also took to Twitter today saying that he was honoured as the song was played in China. “The Chinese played our song to welcome PM Modi along PM Xi in Wuhan. Honored. Thank you Pancham! “, tweeted Rishi Kapoor. He also thanked the Late RD Burman for composing the beautiful song. The hit Bollywood number is from the film “Yeh Waada Raha” starring Rishi Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon and Tina Munim.

Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Original Version) Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle | Yeh Vaada… https://t.co/vgFMWVGgqU via @YouTube. The Chinese played our song to welcome PM Modi along PM Xi in Wuhan. Honored. Thank you Pancham! ???? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 28, 2018

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping walked along a sidewalk on the shores of the picturesque East Lake here and later sailed in the same boat for “peace, prosperity and development” in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Both the leaders began their last round of one-on-one talks on the second day of a two-day informal summit aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations and address the contentious issues bedevilling their ties.

Earlier, the two leaders were seen actively engaging with each other while walking by the lake and having productive discussions over tea. “Productive discussions over tea. Strong India-China friendship is beneficial for the people of our nations and the entire world,” Modi said. No aides except their translators were present with them. After the walk, Modi and Xi sailed in the same boat for peace, prosperity and development! at the East Lake. “A memorable boat ride on the beautiful East Lake, which is a prized landmark of Wuhan,” Modi tweeted.