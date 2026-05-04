With the BJP crossing the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s ambition of a consecutive fourth term, a campaign video of Union Minister Amit Shah predicting the end of Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule in the state has started doing the rounds on the internet.

The BJP has comfortably crossed the majority mark of 148 seats required to form the government in the state.

According to the latest data from Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 183 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 101 seats, and its ally, the BGPM, is leading on one seat.

With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress’ rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

HM Amit Shah during election campaign



4 मई को सुबह काउंटिंग चालू होगी,

8 बजे बैलेट बॉक्स खुलेगा,

9 बजे पहला राउंड,

10 बजे दूसरा राउंड



और 1 बजे दीदी….टाटा बाय-बाय#WestBengalLegislativeAssemblyelection2026 @AmitShahOffice pic.twitter.com/qV7knxm9Bc — Shehla J (@Shehl) May 4, 2026

West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, elevated with the party’s performance, said, “The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats.” Taking a jibe at TMC over their performance, he said, “Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam.”

“All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi… After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress,” he added.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I, the poll-participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.