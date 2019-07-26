WATCH | When a ‘disciplined’ flock of ducks forced motorists to give way in Kerala

Mass movement of ducks stopped traffic in Alappuzha, Kerala. (Photo/Twitter @ guffawer)

Ducks hold up traffic in Kerala: In India, traffic snarls are nothing unusual. From waterlogged roads to dysfunctional traffic lights and unruly drivers, there are a number of common issues behind traffic jams in our country. Cows and cattle crossing roads is also a common sight in our cities. However, in Alapuzha, Kerala, traffic was held up for an unusual occurrence.

A video going viral on social media shows flock of ducks crossing a road forcing motorists to give way. The disciplined group of birds is seen crossing the road one by one. The number of ducks was so huge that motorists had to stop and wait till the mass movement was completed.guffawer)

Alappuzha is famous for duck farming in Kerala. Duck eggs are highly sought after in the region due to their good nutritional value. Alappuzha is also famous among foodies for some of delicious duck delicacies.