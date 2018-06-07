Watch: When 9-year-old Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam gave Rajnath Singh a hug, took selfie with him

Image from ANI video

Nine-year-old Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam who won the World Kickboxing Championship in 2016 today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, hugged him and then went on to ask for a selfie with him. Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the state, was attending the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Conclave in Srinagar along with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Tajamul had won the championship when she was in class 2. Close to 90 nations took part in the event, held in Italy’s Andria. She defeated her USA rival to win the championship.

Addressing the event, the minister said the Centre had decided to cancel cases against those who accused of stone pelting as the government was concerned for the future of state’s youth. “Children can make mistakes… That is why we decided to withdraw the cases against those children who were involved in stone pelting,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that the Centre and state government had come out with a number of schemes to help them secure their future. Last year, the government ordered the withdrawal of cases against youths who were involved in stone pelting. “There is extreme love in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

#WATCH Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam, who won the 2016 World Kickboxing Championship hugs Union Minister Rajnath Singh, also takes a selfie with him and J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, at the J&K Sports Conclave in #Srinagar pic.twitter.com/qWZKOV4tci — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

The minister, while praising the state government for carrying out works to improve the sports infrastructure in the state, said funds won’t be a problem for promoting sports in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh felicitated several sportspeople from the state apart from Tajjammul Islam, who include Parvez Rasool, Mehrajuddin, Rajinder Singh and Manzoor Dar. Earlier, several roads leading to the stadium were sealed by the security forces, that leading to massive traffic jams, officials said.