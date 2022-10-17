WATCH: What Sonia Gandhi said after voting in Congress presidential elections

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday cast her vote at the AICC headquarters in Delhi’s Akbar Road in the party’s ongoing internal elections to elect its next chief. Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

After casting her vote, Sonia Gandhi was asked by reporters on how she was feeling. Responding to the query, Sonia Gandhi replied, “I have been waiting for this for a long time.”

Also Read | Congress President Elections 2022 LIVE UPDATES

#WATCH | "I have been waiting for a long time for this thing," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's presidential election pic.twitter.com/9giL5DeOEX — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

Shashi Tharoor is up against Mallikarjun Kharge, who is believed to be a frontrunner for the party presidential elections as many have claimed that his candidature was backed by the Gandhis, reported news agency PTI.

Also Read: Congress presidential polls: Mallikarjun Kharge appeals to party’s youth; says ‘crucial to fight divisive BJP’

The voting to elect the grand old party’s next president began at 10 am today in different parts of the country. Around 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members will be casting their votes in the election. At the party headquarters in Delhi, several top leaders including Congress MP P Chidambaram, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh cast their votes. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Karnataka, polled at a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campsite on the sidelines of the party’s nationwide campaign.

Earlier, in an interview with The Indian Express, Shashi Tharoor claimed that the same leaders and PCC candidates, who welcomed his opponent Kharge, decided to give his meetings a skip, saying that he was subjected to differential treatment. Speaking to IE, Kharge said that the Gandhis were crucial to the party as their vast experience in running the organisation couldn’t be discounted. If voted to power, Kharge told IE that he will seek the Gandhis’ advice time and again.