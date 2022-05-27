WATCH: What PM Modi said on use of drones to conduct surprise inspections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed upon the importance of drones while inaugurating India’s ‘biggest drone festival’ in Delhi. The Prime Minister said that drones have been really useful in the government’s disaster management efforts while adding that they have also helped him track several development projects undertaken by his government.

“It is essential to constantly monitor the quality of government projects. But it’s no longer necessary for me to inform (officials) in advance that I have to go there for an inspection. Everything will then be in place. If I send a drone, all the information that’s needed is collected and people on the other side may not realise that it has already happened,” Modi said in his address at the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav.

“Every month, I organise a ‘Pragati’ meeting with government officials and review the development works in various parts of the country with the help of drones. I also request them to give me a live demonstration of the project sites where drones are being used. That makes it easier for me to make decisions,” the Prime Minister said.

“For instance, when development work began in Kedarnath, it was not possible for me to go there every time. But I could take stock of the pace of the work with the help of drones. That is how I regularly monitored the progress,” PM Modi added.