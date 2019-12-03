Watch: What happened when man disrupted Rajnath Singh’s convoy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Tuesday morning to attend Winter session (PTI Image)

A major security breach took place at the highly guarded Parliament area on Tuesday when a man disrupted Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy. The incident occurred when Rajnath Singh was on his way to the Parliament to attend the ongoing Winter session.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta, lied down on the road while Singh’s convoy was near Parliament at around 1:25 pm. Gupta has been detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station for further investigation.

#WATCH Delhi: A man came in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy near Parliament, today. He claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/yunm3vsVzr — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

According to the investigation officials, Gupta is suspected to be mentally unstable. He demanded that he should be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get his name changed on the Aadhaar card.

The incident took place days after a breach in security of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. On November 26, 2019, a car with seven unknown people- three men, three women and a girl entered at the residence of the Congress leader without a prior appointment asking for selfies. The incident took place at Gandhi’s Lodhi Estate home. However, Priyanka Gandhi obliged them to take photos with her. Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra described the incident as a “very big” security lapse and asked the centre to emphasise more on the safety of citizens, particularly the women in the country.

Last month, the centre had replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi with ‘Z-plus’ security cover provided by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). The Congress party had termed the SPG cover removal as a political stunt.

The grand old party had also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and called it a “matter of serious” concern. The party also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to not play politics over the safety and security of the family that has lost two prime ministers in violent deaths.