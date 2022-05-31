WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mocks Trinamool worker over his ‘fat belly’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday pulled up a Trinamool Congress municipal worker over his ‘big belly’ while he was conveying his concerns to Mamata at an official party meet in Kolkata. After interrupting the municipal worker’s address, Mamata wondered how his belly had increased.

Expressing concern over his health, Mamata quipped, “The way your belly is growing, you could collapse any day. Are you unwell?”

Unfazed by Mamata’s body-shaming, the worker said that he was absolutely fit as had “neither sugar, nor blood pressure”. The worker further added that he did regular exercise and yoga. Taking the ridicule a notch up, Mamata then went on to ask the worker to demonstrate what kind of exercises he did.

“how has your MadhyaPradesh (tummy) grown so big?” CM #MamataBanerjee was caught worried about the health of her municipality leader who weighs 125 kgs yet admittedly eats pakoras every morning. The conversation is hilarious. The chairman tried hard to prove his workout abilities pic.twitter.com/hDZw3OFamQ — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) May 30, 2022

When the worker said that he can do “1000 kapalbhatis”, Mamata challenged him to come on stage and prove himself. Not believing his claims, Mamata said that if he can perform “1000 kapalbhatis”, she would give him Rs 10,000.

Mamata Banerjee was not letting it go. “There is definitely some problem… how can you have such a giant Madhya Pradesh,” she said.

This was how the conversation ensued between Mamata Banerjee and the municipal worker.

“Do you walk?”

“Every day”

“Do you eat a lot?”

“I have pakodi in the morning. It is a habit,” the TMC worker said.

“Why do you eat pakodi everyday? Then you can never lose weight,” Banerjee hit back.

“But I do three hours of exercise every day.”

A disbelieving Mamata asked the worker to prove his claims and perform few exercises in front of everyone.

“I do 1,000 Kapal Bhati (a breathing exercise) a day.”

“Not possible,” declared Mamata, while pointing out that he would have lost his “bhuri” (tummy) if he did 1,000 kapalbhatis daily.