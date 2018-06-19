Watch viral video: Software engineer in Bengaluru rides horse to work on last day

Bengaluru’s software engineer Roopesh Kumar Verma rode a horse to office on his last day of work. (Source- ANI)

Every now and then, people do things that are beyond understanding but become viral on the internet in no time. In a similar incident recently reported from Bengaluru, a software engineer Roopesh Kumar Verma rode a horse to office on his last day of work. The move was pulled by this techie to promote the idea of ‘Veganism’. He even hung a broad with a message that said – “Last working day as a software engineer.”

In an interview to ANI, Verma said his decision to ride a horse to work was on grounds of being an animal lover. “I am an animal lover and since it was my last day, I decided to come to office on a horse. Also, I want to promote the idea of veganism,” he said.

Verma had been staying in Bengaluru for the past eight years and was reportedly fed up of bottlenecks and air pollution. He said that the city has become overcrowded and there are too many vehicles on the road that lead to traffic jams every day.

Tweeteratti responded to his message in a negative way. Some people wrote that riding on a horse is a way of animal abuse, and he is torturing the horse in order to spread not the idea of Veganism rather to show his last working day of office.

Karnataka: Roopesh Kumar Verma, a software employee at a firm in Bengaluru, rode to his office on a horse on his last working day, says ‘I’m an animal lover & wanted to promote the idea of veganism’. pic.twitter.com/uVGlAMz3jm — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

Thank God I am an atheist! Here, I will ride on a horse back to show that I love animals. Look at this leather belt of mine. I even love the dead animals so I kept it as a memento. — DHARMAATMA (@Dharmatma_Abhi) June 16, 2018

so called animal lover

horse,dog,monkey -stop cruelty.

chicken,fish- very delicious — Sanjit Roy ???????? (@sanjitroy1984) June 16, 2018

hello mr. animal lover, isn’t sitting on a horse & riding it cruelty on the animal ?!#justasking — The Legend (@TheLegendChap) June 16, 2018

After quitting the job, Verma plans to start his own venture. “I have concerns for my country. Most of the techies are working for MNCs, making them rich. Instead of that, like-minded software engineers should gather and start their own venture,” he said.

“There are multiple reasons to quit this field. I may continue to stay in the technical field but will never work for MNC,” he added.