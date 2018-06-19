​​​
  3. Watch viral video: Software engineer in Bengaluru rides horse to work on last day

Watch viral video: Software engineer in Bengaluru rides horse to work on last day

Bengaluru's software engineer Roopesh Kumar Verma rode a horse to office on his last day of work.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 12:59 PM
bengaluru techie rides horse to work, bengaluru techie horse, viral video, video of bengaluru engineer riding horse, Roopesh Kumar Verma, Roopesh Kumar Verma software engineer, Roopesh Kumar Verma horse Bengaluru’s software engineer Roopesh Kumar Verma rode a horse to office on his last day of work. (Source- ANI)

Every now and then, people do things that are beyond understanding but become viral on the internet in no time. In a similar incident recently reported from Bengaluru, a software engineer Roopesh Kumar Verma rode a horse to office on his last day of work. The move was pulled by this techie to promote the idea of ‘Veganism’. He even hung a broad with a message that said – “Last working day as a software engineer.”

In an interview to ANI, Verma said his decision to ride a horse to work was on grounds of being an animal lover. “I am an animal lover and since it was my last day, I decided to come to office on a horse. Also, I want to promote the idea of veganism,” he said.

Verma had been staying in Bengaluru for the past eight years and was reportedly fed up of bottlenecks and air pollution. He said that the city has become overcrowded and there are too many vehicles on the road that lead to traffic jams every day.

Here is the video of Roopesh Kumar Verma riding horse to work:

Tweeteratti responded to his message in a negative way. Some people wrote that riding on a horse is a way of animal abuse, and he is torturing the horse in order to spread not the idea of Veganism rather to show his last working day of office.

Here are some tweets:

After quitting the job, Verma plans to start his own venture. “I have concerns for my country. Most of the techies are working for MNCs, making them rich. Instead of that, like-minded software engineers should gather and start their own venture,” he said.

“There are multiple reasons to quit this field. I may continue to stay in the technical field but will never work for MNC,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top