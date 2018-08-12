WATCH viral Kerala Floods 2018 video: NDRF man rescues child through flooding bridge in Idukki district

In the image that is captured, Kanhaiya Kumar in a blue raincoat and umbrella is running across a bridge which stood in the middle of an overflowing river.

Kerala Floods 2018 viral video: The heroics of a man saving a child in the flood-ravaged Idukki district in Kerala is going viral on social media. NDRF rescue officer Kanhaiya Kumar is seen running across a bridge that is getting battered by a fully charged river, and just seconds before it gets swept by the flow, the brave officer saves the child. In the image that is captured, Kanhaiya Kumar in a blue raincoat and umbrella is running across a bridge which stood in the middle of an overflowing river. The brave officer is elated with the response that the video has received so far.

Reports say that the child was suffering from a high fever and needed medical attention. “I realised that I can help by taking the child to the nearest hospital in a safer place for 1st-aid& I did exactly that”, Kanhaiya Kumar was quoted saying by ANI as the video of him running through the flooded bridge in Kerala’s Idukki with a child close to his chest garners praise for everywhere.

Meet Kanhaiya Kumar, an NDRF personnel who has become one of the heroes in the state of Kerala. #WATCH the man run across a road with an ailing kid, moments before the road was submerged | #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/5o9ZknLn8j — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 12, 2018

In the video, two other men are also running behind the officer in the attempt to save the child’s life. The flow of the river water has increased tremendously since the 5th shutter of the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki was opened on Friday evening.

#WATCH: NDRF Rescue officer Kanhaiya Kumar, on a video of him running through flooded bridge in Kerala’s Idukki with a child close to his chest going viral, says, “I realised that I can help by taking the child to nearest hospital in a safer place for 1st-aid& I did exactly that” pic.twitter.com/WvKrv6owao — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

The video captured the moments that was barely minutes before the 5th shutter of the dam had been opened. Kanahaiya was quoted by News 18 saying that he saw two men frantically calling for help. He then went to the other side, carried the child and crossed the bridge before it was submerged.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Kerala floods have gone up to 37 and the government has issued a high alert with predictions of more rains. CM Pinarayi Vijayan undertook an aerial survey of rain-ravaged areas of Idukki and Wayanad yesterday.