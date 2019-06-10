WATCH: Vijay Mallya greeted with ‘chor hai’ slogans while exiting Oval after India vs Australia clash

Embattled liquor tycoon was in for a shock when he attended the India vs Australia World Cup match at London's The Oval. Mallya was subjected to slogans of 'chor hai' as he left the cricket ground. The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, an avid cricket fan, is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crore. In a video posted by ANI on Twitter, fans can be seen shouting \u201cVijay Mallya chor hai\u201d as the former Kingfisher boss leaves the sportsground. People are also heard saying \u201cbe a man, apologise to the country.\u201d #WATCH London, England: Vijay Mallya says, "I am making sure my mother doesn't get hurt", as crowd shouts "Chor hai" while he leaves from the Oval after the match between India and Australia. pic.twitter.com\/ft1nTm5m0i \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019 The fugitive businessman is a known cricket buff and is often spotted attending cricket matches when India plays in the UK. In 2018, Mallya attended the last day of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval. A year before in 2017, he was spotted in the VIP section of the stadium when India played Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Mallya's son Sidhartha had accompanied him to the World Cup match on Monday. Mallya posted a picture on Twitter with the caption \u201cGreat to watch cricket with my son and even sweeter to see India\u2019s emphatic victory over Australia. Congratulations to ?@imVkohli? and his team.\u201d Great to watch cricket with my son and even sweeter to see India\u2019s emphatic victory over Australia. Congratulations to \u2066@imVkohli\u2069 and his team pic.twitter.com\/R01aB1WbSA \u2014 Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 9, 2019 Mallya is currently facing extradition proceedings in the UK for defrauding Indian banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. In March 2016, Mallya had fled to the UK prompting India to file an extradition request. Last year, the Westminster Court and the UK home office approved the extradition order over charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud. The Westminster Magistrates' Court had found "clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds" and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Indian government. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the game on Sunday, Mallya said his team is preparing for the hearing in the case which is scheduled for July 2. He is set to challenge the extradition order.