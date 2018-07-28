Watch video: Tough time for Agra tourists as heavy rain floods Taj Mahal complex

At least 30 people have lost their lives and more than a dozen have suffered injuries in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in last two days. Several north India states including Delhi, have been receiving incessant rains since last 48 hours triggering a flood-like situation at many places. Uttar Pradesh faced the maximum impact of the continuous downpour with reports of waterlogging also being reported from the Taj Mahal complex in Agra.

Visuals show that the garden area of the mausoleum was completely inundated on Friday due to continuous downpour, causing visitors distress and throwing the authorities our of gear. Alone in Agra, six people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents so far. India TV reported that a portion of the Buland Darwaza in Fatehpur Sikri also collapsed on Friday due to incessant rain.

The district administration has issued a warning that a strong rainstorm could again lash the city on the weekend. It has also advised residents to remain indoors. According to the Met department, the southwest monsoon is ‘active’ over the eastern part of the state and ‘vigorous’ over the western part causing moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers.

According to Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, till Friday morning, 33 deaths were reported from several districts of the state. The maximum number of deaths took place in Agra where six people died. While four deaths each were reported from Mainpuri and Meerut, three deaths each were reported from Muzaffarnagar and Kasganj. Deaths were also reported from Bareily, Mathura, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad and other districts.

Data collected by the government show that Mathura recorded 19 cm rain, the maximum in the state. While Kasganj received 18 cm, Aligarh and Gautam Buadh Nagar recorded 13cm and 10 cm rainfall, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to launch relief and rescue work on a war footing in all affected districts. He has asked the DMs of the affected districts to provide immediate necessary monetary help to the affected families.