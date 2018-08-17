Watch: Swami Agnivesh heckled outside BJP office in Delhi, had gone to pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

​​​
Spiritual leader Swami Agnivesh was assaulted outside the BJP headquarters located at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Friday.

Swami Agnivesh (File photo: IE)

Spiritual leader Swami Agnivesh was assaulted outside the BJP headquarters located at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Friday. Agnivesh had arrived at the BJP office to pay homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who breathed his last at the AIIMS at 5.05 PM on Thursday. The BJP headquarter is located at the DDU road.

A video tweeted by Indian Express shows around a dozen people running behind him and some people trying to rescue him from the crowd. Those protesting against his presence also raised slogans of “Wapas Jaao, wapas jaao” (Goback, go back).

It is not the first time Agnivesh has been attacked in this fashion. In July, he was assaulted by a fringe mob in Jharkhand’s Pakur district. Reportedly, some people in the mob were from the BJP yuva morcha.

