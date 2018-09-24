Watch video: Sushil Modi appeals to criminal with folded hands, Tejashwi Yadav takes a jibe

The video, shot during “Pitri Paksh” fair at Gaya, drew sharp remarks from the opposition RJD.

A video of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s appeal to criminals for giving up anti-social activities during Pitra Paksha is going viral on social media. The video, shot during “Pitri Paksh” fair at Gaya, drew sharp remarks from the opposition RJD.

“I urge criminals with folded hands to give up their activities at least during the Pitri Paksh,” Modi said during fortnight-long “Pitri Paksh Mela” he inaugurated in Gaya on Sunday.

“You go on doing as you wish at other times and keep the police on their toes, but during these 15-16 days of religious festivities, do not indulge in any activity that tarnishes the image of Bihar, brings a bad name to the holy town of Gaya and gives the visitors a reason to complain”, the Deputy CM was seen saying in the video.

#WATCH: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi says in Gaya, “mai apradhiyon se bhi haath jod kar agrah karunga, kam se kam ‘pitru paksha’ mein to chod dijiye. Baaki din to mana kare na kare kuch na kuch to karte rehte hain”. (23.09.18) pic.twitter.com/9oOF0NDgLY — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

Reacting on the incident, Yadav trained his guns at the Deputy CM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. “No need to be surprised even if the infamous pair falls at the feet of criminals….after all, criminals have more AK 47 rifles than the Bihar police”, Yadav remarked.

Yadav’s comments came in backdrop of an incident where some criminals reportedly assassinated a leader with use of AK 47 guns in state’s Muzaffarpur.