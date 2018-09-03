WATCH VIDEO: Stones hurled at Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s bus during ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is on a statewide tour ahead of the assembly polls, on Sunday faced with a difficult situation when an irate mob in Sidhi district hurled stones on a vehicle carrying him and also raised black flags to protest against his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. According to news agency ANI, a massive crowd gathered near the CM’s bus (modified as a chariot) when he reached Churhat area, around 25 km away from the district headquarters. The crowd then raised black flags, hurled stones at his vehicle and raised slogans against him.

Visuals show as soon as the CM came out of the sunroof bus to wave the crowd, a few miscreants within the crowd started pelting stones on him and raised black flags. The CM, however, escaped unhurt as his security officials immediately rushed to his rescue.

Churhat Police Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari confirmed the incident but did not give any more information.

#WATCH: Black flags shown to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan & stones hurled at his vehicle in Sidhi during Jan Ashirwad Yatra. (02.09.18) pic.twitter.com/OVHoPVy7Hx — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018

The Churhat assembly seat is the constituency of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh. The BJP alleged that those who created ruckus during the yatra were the Congress party workers. However, the Congress leader Ajay Singh issued a statement alleging no Congressman was involved in the stone-pelting incident. He said his party does not follow the culture of violence.

Addressing a public meeting later in the district, CM Chouhan dared Singh to come in the open and fight with him. “Ajay Singh, if you have strength come in open and fight with me. I am physically weak, but I won’t be bogged down by your deeds. People of the state are with me.”

The ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ of Shivraj Singh Chouhan was flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah in July from Ujjain. During the yatra which will continue for 55 days, the CM will cover all the 230 Assembly constituencies and address around 700 rallies.