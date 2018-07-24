Watch video: Protesters set truck on fire as Maharashtra bandh over Maratha reservation turns violent

Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set a truck ablaze in Aurangabad’s Gangapur during their protest. (ANI)

The Maharashtra bandh over the demand for reservations by the Maratha community in government jobs and education took a violent turn on Tuesday when Maratha Kranti workers set ablaze a truck in Aurangabad’s Gangapur during the protest. Several Maratha organisations have called for a bandh in the state today after a man demanding reservation for the community allegedly committed suicide in the Aurangabad district. The Maratha groups have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kakasaheb Shinde, a 27-year-old protester, on Monday jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad. Shinde was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. Reportedly, the protesters have said they will not cremate the body of the deceased till their demands are met. Some Maratha groups have also planned to protest in Mumbai in the near future.

“As the deceased youth is from Aurangabad, there will be complete bandh in Aurangabad on Tuesday. In the rest of the state, we will observe a bandh on Wednesday,” The Indian Express quoted Virendra Pawar, convener of Maratha Kranti Morcha as saying.

Convenor of the Morcha has blamed the suicide on the CM’s remarks on Sunday and called for his resignation. “Fadnavis had said that some of our people might release snakes among devotees in Pandharpur and might pelt stones. This remark has triggered the violence on Monday. We have held 58 silent morchas in the past and have never resorted to such tactics. The insulting remarks have angered the community,” said Pawar.

Recently, the BJP government has announced the recruitment of 72000 people in the state, following which Marathas cautioned the government over the quota demand.

Meanwhile, according to several media reports, severe agitations were seen at certain locations in different districts in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, and Hingoli districts of the state. Several state transport buses have been damaged by the protestors at various places of the state.

Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has cancelled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur town for a key religious event in view of the proposed protest seeking reservation for Maratha community in government jobs.

Explaining the reason behind calling off his visit, Fadnavis said he feared for the lives of nearly 10 lakh people expected to be at the temple town in Solapur district tomorrow on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. “Nobody can stop me from performing the puja. I have Z-plus level police protection. I can do it under police protection but then I fear that lives of devotees could be in danger and hence I have cancelled my visit,” Fadnavis said on Sunday.

The Maratha community has been demanding reservations for a long time. There have been several protests and silent marches in the last couple of years to push for the quota demand. Both the BJP and Congress have promised to implement a 16 percent quota for the community, however, it has been struck down by the Bombay High Court in 2014.