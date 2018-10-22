Watch video: Policeman touches Adityanath’s minister’ feet in public to apologise; his mistake – ‘touching’ neta’s car

Satish Mahana is industrial development minister in Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government.

An Uttar Pradesh police personnel was seen touching senior state minister Satish Mahana’s feet in public on Monday. As reported by news agency ANI, the minister was miffed after the policeman’s vehicle touched his car while trying to make space on a busy road. “There was little space and I was trying to make space for his car when it happened,” the policeman said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Satish Mahana is industrial development minister in Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government.

In July, photographs of a policeman in uniform kneeling down in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with folded hands had gone viral on social media. The picture was clicked at the Gokarnath temple when Circle Officer Pravin Singh knelt down at the feet of Adityanath.

However, the cop later clarified that he paid respects to CM Adityanath, who is also ‘Peethadishwar’ and ‘Mahant’ (head priest) of the Gorakhnath Math “out of devotion”.

“Out of my devotion and after removing my belt, cap and other accessories and covering my head with a handkerchief, I took blessings of Peethadishwar Mahant Yogi Adityanath,” Singh had said.

In another such incident in Punjab, an Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Batala’s Fatehgarh Churian police station was suspended for “misconduct” after he touched the feet of Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa at his Qadian residence.