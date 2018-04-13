Ride in a metro! When PM Narendra Modi surprised Delhi Metro commuters – Watch video

The memorial at 26, Alipore Road here was dedicated to the nation by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in December 2003.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday boarded the metro train in Delhi to travel to city’s Alipore Road, where he was scheduled to inaugurate the Dr Ambedkar national memorial. People interacted with PM Modi and took selfies too. Alipore, is the place where Ambedkar had breathed his last on December 6, 1956. The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the memorial on March 21, 2016.

Modi boarded the Delhi Metro train at the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station. The memorial, dedicated to the Dalit icon, has been given the shape of a book.

The museum intends to create a detailed experience of Ambedkar’s life. The makers have made extensive use of static media, dynamic media, audio-visual content, and multimedia technologies to highlight the achievements and contributions of Dalit icon.

Along with the museum, the memorial will also feature a meditation hall, Toran Dwars, a Bodhi Tree, a musical fountain, and facade lighting are other important elements of the memorial. The inauguration is taking place on the eve of the birth anniversary of Ambedkar. Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party has planned to celebrate the occasion in on a grand scale. Modi government is scheduled to launch a three-week Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

The Gram Swaraj Abhiyan campaign is aimed to promote social harmony and increase government’s reach to poor households. Also, the prime minister has directed party MPs to aggressively reach out to the Dalit and rural population in their constituency and make them aware of the welfare schemes launched by the government for poor. Modi will be visiting Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on April 14 to join the programme.