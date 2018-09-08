Watch video of mega tree plantation drive in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign to plant 5 lakh saplings in a day

The government wants to plant 5 lakh trees and shrubs in the city in a day as part of the drive. Officials said around one lakh students and residents are participating in the campaign at 600 locations across the city to fight air pollution. (Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday launched a mega tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Yamuna floodplain in Usmanpur village, with thousands others joining him in the initiative. The government wants to plant 5 lakh trees and shrubs in the city in a day as part of the drive. Officials said around one lakh students and residents are participating in the campaign at 600 locations across the city to fight air pollution.

Kejriwal said studies have shown 70 per cent of pollution in Delhi originated beyond its borders, but “this could not be an excuse to avoid tackling the situation”. “Apart from massive plantation, we also need to reduce pollution,” he said. A large number of school children attended the tree plantation event held at Yamuna flood plains at Garhi Mandu in Usmanpur. The chief minister encouraged the students to also plant saplings near their house and take care of it.

Around 32,000 saplings were planted at the venue of the event, a government official said. The Delhi government’s Environment and Forest Secretary A K Singh said the target is to plant 32.5 lakh trees in the current year. So far, around 15 lakh have been planted, he said.

आज दिल्ली के हजारों बच्चों, RWA के प्रतिनिधियों और दिल्ली के निवासी सभी मिलकर पेड़ लगा रहे हैं। एक तरह से दिल्ली के लोगों ने प्रदूषण के खिलाफ़ जंग छेड़ दी है।

जिस तरह से दिल्ली में Odd – Even सफ़ल हुआ था, उसी तरह दिल्ली पेड़ लगाकर प्रदूषण से निज़ात पाएगी : .@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/iHvflAMeK5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 8, 2018

Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLAs and party leader Dilip Pandey also attended the tree plantation campaign. Delhi’s Environment Minister Imran Hussaain also planted a sapling at his residence.