Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, when asked about the Opposition’s prime ministerial face ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, quipped saying that ‘whosoever becomes the PM, should not be without wife’.

“Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..,” Lalu told reporters in his usual style.

His statement was in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who does not live with his wife Jashodaben. She was married to him in 1967 when she was 17 years old. In an interview to The Indian Express, she had said that they were separated three years after which marriage, following which they parted amicably.

Modi had publicly admitted his marriage for the first time in 2014, when he filed the nomination papers as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP.

On being asked how many seats the alliance will get in the Lok Sabha polls, he replied saying “at least 300 seats”.

Earlier, at the June 23 Opposition meeting that was held in Patna, the RJD chief, known for his sense of humour and tongue-in-cheek remarks, gave a piece of paternal advice to Rahul Gandhi, saying his mother has been fretting over his indecision to get married, leaving all the Opposition leaders in splits.

“Rahul Gandhi didn’t follow my suggestion earlier. He should have married before. Abhi bhi time hai, shaadi kar lijiye (There is still time now, get married).”

The ageing septuagenarian went on to say, “Your mother (Sonia Gandhi) was saying that you do not listen to her and that we should get you married.”

VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi didn't follow my suggestion earlier. He should have married before. But still it's not too late," RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav quips at Rahul Gandhi after opposition meeting held in Patna. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

To this, Rahul said, “It will happen since you have said.”