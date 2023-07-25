WATCH Video: MP official swallows bribe money after spotting police, rushed to hospital

A patwari of the revenue department in Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Monday allegedly swallowed money he had taken as bribe after spotting a team of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE), an official said.

According to SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu, the incident occurred when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap.

Patwari Gajendra Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from complainant Chandan Singh Lodhi in a land case.

“A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine,” the official said.

A case has been registered against the revenue staffer under relevant provisions of the Indian penal code(IPC).

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)