Speeding Jaguar rams into 10 cars in Mumbai’s Versova leaving four injured, angry mob damages vehicle

The car was damaged by the crowd after the incident. (Source: ANI)

As many as four people were injured as a speeding Jaguar rammed into vehicles in Mumbai’s Versova on Monday evening. The incident took place at around 7:30 PM in Versova when the driver lost control of the speeding car as it slammed into around 10 cars, damaging them. The incident has been recorded on a CCTV camera. The driver of the car has been identified as Hitesh Golecha.

The driver tried to escape from the spot after the incident but his car was stopped by the crowd. He was dragged out and beaten by the angry mob before being handed over to the police. The angry crowd also damaged his car.

A video of the aftermath of the incident has emerged on YouTube where the crowd can be seen damaging the car. In this video, which was recorded after the car also slammed other vehicles, people can be seen breaking the glasses and damaging the door of the car.

The injured, including children, were admitted to nearby hospitals while the driver was arrested.

Last month, a couple and their family friend passed away after their car rammed a stationary truck from behind on the Mongolpuri flyover in outer Delhi. The incident had taken place on the intervening night of June 23 and 24 when the family was returning to Delhi from Punjab’s Firozpur after a visit to a religious place.

The car hit the truck parked on the downslope of the flyover after they had reached Mongolpuri flyover. The truck’s lights were not on and the car driver could not see it in the night.