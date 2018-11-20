Watch video: CCTV footage of alleged chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal – it’s going viral!

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 6:10 PM

The CCTV visuals of an alleged chilli powder attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are making rounds on the internet.

arvind kejriwal, kejriwal arvind, chilli powder attack, attack chilli powder arvind kejriwal, kejriwal attacked by chilli powder, chilli powder delhi chief ministerA video shared by news agency ANI showed that the man, identified as Anil Kumar, handed a note to the chief minister and touched his feet.

The CCTV visuals of an alleged chilli powder attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are making rounds on the internet. A video shared by news agency ANI showed that the man, identified as Anil Kumar, handed a note to the chief minister and touched his feet. Meanwhile, the chilli powder apparently fell down from his hand. The probe is underway to find out whether there was a deliberate attempt to harm the chief minister or powder fell unintentionally, Delhi Police told news agency ANI. The attack on the Delhi Chief Minister took place near his office inside the secretariat building.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the incident and termed it as a security lapse. “While today just the CM’s glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless. Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring?,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted.

Watch video here:

On the other hand, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is an MLA from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, called it a “drama orchestrated by Arvind Kejriwal himself.”

“This is nothing more than a drama. Kejriwal has orchestrated this scene to seek media attention. He had planned this himself for cheap publicity,” Sirsa told ANI.

“In the past we have seen him do a drama when the ink has been thrown at him or a shoe has been thrown at him, these are all his self-created controversies. Nobody can enter the secretariat without a pass and the security also is his own,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch video: CCTV footage of alleged chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal – it’s going viral!
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition