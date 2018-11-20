Watch video: CCTV footage of alleged chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal – it’s going viral!

A video shared by news agency ANI showed that the man, identified as Anil Kumar, handed a note to the chief minister and touched his feet.

The CCTV visuals of an alleged chilli powder attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are making rounds on the internet. A video shared by news agency ANI showed that the man, identified as Anil Kumar, handed a note to the chief minister and touched his feet. Meanwhile, the chilli powder apparently fell down from his hand. The probe is underway to find out whether there was a deliberate attempt to harm the chief minister or powder fell unintentionally, Delhi Police told news agency ANI. The attack on the Delhi Chief Minister took place near his office inside the secretariat building.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the incident and termed it as a security lapse. “While today just the CM’s glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless. Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring?,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted.

#WATCH: CCTV visuals of the incident that took place at Delhi’s Central Secretariat where chilli powder fell from a man’s hand. He had come to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his grievances. Investigation underway whether it was an attack or powder fell unintentionally pic.twitter.com/OlRrScpmC2 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

On the other hand, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is an MLA from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, called it a “drama orchestrated by Arvind Kejriwal himself.”

“This is nothing more than a drama. Kejriwal has orchestrated this scene to seek media attention. He had planned this himself for cheap publicity,” Sirsa told ANI.

“In the past we have seen him do a drama when the ink has been thrown at him or a shoe has been thrown at him, these are all his self-created controversies. Nobody can enter the secretariat without a pass and the security also is his own,” he added.