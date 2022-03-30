WATCH VIDEO: Burqa-clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in Sopore, flees spot

A burqa-clad woman was seen hurling a petrol bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident has been shared by the CRPF.

The 20-second CCTV footage shows the woman, clad in a burqa, stop in the middle of a road. She is then seen pulling out an object from her purse and setting it on fire, before hurling it towards the CRPF bunker and fleeing the spot.

#WATCH Bomb hurled at CRPF bunker by a burqa-clad woman in Sopore yesterday#Jammu&Kashmir



(Video source: CRPF) pic.twitter.com/Pbqtpcu2HY — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that the woman in the video has been identified and will be arrested soon.

The police said that no injury was reported since the bomb landed outside the security camp.

More details are awaited.