On Camera, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tears defamation notice sent by L-G VK Saxena – WATCH Video

In some dramatic scenes witnessed at a press conference called by the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday tore to pieces a legal notice sent to him by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the former’s allegations against him of corruption under his watch as the Chairman of the state-run KVIC.

“A notice sent by a corrupt man cannot stop me. I will tear such notices 10 times. If you think you will indulge in corruption and loot and will hide your acts under the weight of legal notices, it will never be possible,” Singh said addressing a press conference.

Lashing out at the Delhi L-G, Singh said that the Constitution of India grants him the right to speak the truth. “I am a Member of the highest law-making body in India. I will not be cowed down by such tactics,” Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s outburst came in response to a defamation notice sent to AAP leaders including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jasmine Shah and Durgesh Pathak, besides Singh and others accusing the Delhi L-G of a Rs 1400-crore ‘scam’ as KVIC chairman.

Terming the allegations as “false and derogatory”, the notice directed “all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements”.

Sanjay Singh’s outburst comes as part of an ongoing tussle between the AAP and the Centre following the CBI raids at the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in an alleged scam related to the Delhi Excise Police 2021-22.

While the BJP has alleged that the CBI’s case “proves” that Sisodia and Kejriwal received commissions for illegally granting liquor licenses to private parties, thus causing a loss to the exchequer, the AAP has alleged that the L-G, on whose recommendation the CBI probe was launched, was acting out of vendetta.

The AAP has alleged that the Delhi L-G, as Chairman of the Khadi Village Industries Corporation from 2015 to 2022, was involved in several irregularities. The specific charge of a “scam” pertains to the AAP’s allegation that Saxena, as KVIC chief, asked staffers to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

“The L-G looted the money of 2,50,000 khaki workers. And he sends us a legal notice when we uncover the corruption,” Singh said, adding that a CBI-ED probe should be launched against him to find out “where the looted money” is kept.