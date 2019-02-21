Watch: Vehicle falls into deep gorge after heavy rains in Himachal’s Kullu

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 6:36 PM

A video showing a pick-up truck fighting the nature’s fury and failing, and then falling into a deep gorge in Himachal’s Kullu is enough to send shivers down your spine.

vehicle falls in himachal kullu, himachal pradesh, vehicle fall in gorge, heavy rainfall in himachal pradeshAfter heavy snowfall was witnessed in the adjoining states, unrelenting rainfall has wreaked havoc in some areas. (Photo source: ANI video grab)

Just when humans get into sense of security that they are the masters of the planet, Mother Earth turns around and shows them their place. Nothing stands in front of the fury of the nature. It will lash you until you submit. Similar scenes were seen in nature’s paradise Himachal Pradesh in the northern side of the country. After heavy snowfall was witnessed in the adjoining states, unrelenting rainfall has wreaked havoc in some areas.

Watch video here

A video showing a pick-up truck fighting the nature’s fury and failing, and then falling into a deep gorge in Himachal’s Kullu is enough to send shivers down your spine. It is something of relief that the occupants of the vehicle managed to get out of the vehicle in time. Thunderstorm and rain are expected to continue in the area, reports say.

