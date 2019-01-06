WATCH: Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall

Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall

Normal life in the hill shrine town of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand has been affected severely after a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday. Visuals shared by news agency ANI shows snow covered the entire landscape and daily rituals have been suspended at the Kedarnath shrine.

The situation is no different at Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district. The region also received fresh snowfall and low lying areas were swept by chilly winds. Reports of snowfall have also been received from Hemkund Sahib, Gangotri, Auli, Harshil and Munsyari.

Nandadevi and Valley of Flowers National Park also received snowfall. Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted heavy snowfall and rain at upper reaches of Garhwal and Kumaon region on Sunday.

In other parts of the state, extreme cold wave conditions have affected the life and temperature plummeted to sub-zero level. The Met department has said that the weather will continue to be harsh for the next few days.

Both in Chamodi and Rudraprayag, fewer people and vehicles were seen plying on the roads as most of the residents chose to remain indoors. Uttarakhand capital Dehradun also witnessing extreme cold conditions.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, at least 5-inch snow was recorded and vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was affected due to snowfall and slippery road conditions.

In Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave has further intensified. Several high altitude regions in Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts are also receiving fresh snowfall. Keylong received 20 cm snowfall on Saturday and remains the coldest place in the state at minus 7 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Dharamshala, Bhuntar, Kangra, Chamba and Sujanpur Tira received light rain.