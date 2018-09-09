Watch: Uttarakhand BJP MLA misbehaves with lady police officer, threatens her

BJP leader and Uttarakhand’s MLA Rajkumar Thukral has sparked a controversy by misbehaving with a lady police officer in Rudrapur. The video which went viral on social media shows that Thukral is threatening the lady officer over the detention of two people over traffic violations in the city. In this video, the lawmaker can be seen threatening the officer within the premises of the police station.

According to a report by Times of India, the incident took place on September 7, 2018 (Friday) when SI (Sub-Inspector) of City Patrol Unit Anita Gairola was checking vehicles on Nainital road. It is being alleged that during an inspection of vehicles, a couple riding on a two-wheeler misbehaved when they were stopped to show valid papers. As per the report, the couple failed to show proper documents and as a result, his vehicle was seized by the police.

Here is the video of the incident –

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Video of BJP MLA from Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral goes viral. In the video the MLA is seen threatening Sub Inspector of City Patrol Unit Anita Gairola over detention of two people over traffic violations. (7.9.18) pic.twitter.com/2q2ADCU07G — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

Somehow, Thukral came to know about the entire incident and went to police station to release the duo. At the police station, the lawmaker misbehaved with the lady officer. The whole incident was captured by some unknown person on his mobile phone. In the 31-second video, the BJP MLA could be seen walking towards the officer and using offensive words.

In a similar incident which took place in January 2018, a BJP leader from Jharkhand’s Latehar slapped a District Transport Officer over the removal of a nameplate from his personal car. The leader- Rajdhani Yadav first hit the officer and then got into an argument with the bureaucrat.