WATCH: UPSC aspirants protest outside BJP president Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi

Scores of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants on Friday staged a protest outside the residence of BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi. Students are protesting for the last few days in Delhi demanding compensatory attempts irrespective of age or category.

According to news agency ANI, students raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded action against the police for treating protesting students in an inhuman manner.

Watch video:

Students said that they are demonstrating against the police’s action against those sitting on hunger strike. At least five students were also detained by the police.

Students are demanding from the government to provide compensatory attempts to those who suffered due to the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) exam pattern.

Last month, over 100 USPC aspirants were detained and taken to the Parliament Street police station.

Students are demanding compensatory attempts since 2015. According to the students, they were hit by abrupt changes by UPSC between 2011 and 2015.