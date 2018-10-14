WATCH UP police’s filmy moment: Cops scare criminals by shouting ‘thain thain’ as revolver jams

The incident took place in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

Remember the famous scene from Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ where Jai and Veeru successfully fool the ‘angrezon ke zamane ka jailer’ (jailer from the British time) Asrani and escape from jail? Unlike most of the Bollywood films of that time where the hero would escape because he is well, a ‘hero’, Jai and Veeru got out by faking a dug up hole, spies inside the jail and a stick posing to be a gun.

Well, the Uttar Pradesh police recently had its similar if not the same moment. Instead of the stick, the police had an actual gun but what forced them to come up with something unusual was the fact that the revolver failed to work.

The incident took place in Sambhal district of the state where a team of Uttar Pradesh policemen were forced to mimic gunshots to scare a group of criminals after one of their revolvers got jammed during an encounter.

In a video release by news agency ANI, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) can be heard shouting “thain-thain (gunshot sounds)” and “maaro (kill) and ghero (surround)” while another policeman, who was in plain clothes, was struggling to open fire as the cartridges in his revolver got stuck. Here is the video of the incident –

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts ‘thain thain’ to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, ‘words like ‘maaro & ghero’ are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault’. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

After the encounter got over, the ASP said that he wanted to create mental pressure on the criminals. The team eventually arrested one of the criminals after shooting him in the leg while a policeman was also injured in the encounter.