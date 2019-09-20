Watch: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits flood-affected areas in Varanasi on rubber boat

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath food items to flood-affected people at a makeshift relief camp in a school in Prayagraj (AP Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the flood-hit areas in Varanasi on a rescue boat with the NDRF team. The UP CM boarded the boat at Assi Ghat at 5 pm and took stock of the prevailing situation after rise in the water level of river Ganga in Varanasi. He also distributed relief material to affected people.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Varanasi. But the CM chose to visit affected areas in a rubber boat. His efforts earned him praise on social media.

Speaking at an event after distributing flood relief material, he said, “The floods in Chambal and Betwa rivers in Madhya Pradesh has caused floods in river Ganga. This is a natural disaster.”

Earlier, he flew to Gazipur and conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the district.

Incessant rainfall has caused the river Ganga to overflow at many parts of the state. The water level in the river has breached the danger mark of 71.26 metres in Varanasi. The Central Water Commission has predicted further rise in the water level of the river over and above the danger level mark. “The water level is likely to rise further to around 72 metres by Saturday morning,” CWC said.

The floods in Varanasi has thrown the life out of gear in Varanasi. Many of the affected people have been shifted from inundated parts to safer places in the district with the help of boats. As most of the houses are submerged in water, the people from flood-hit areas are relying on boats to move from one place to another.

River water has entered into Maruti Nagar and Patel Nagar areas of the district. Several low-lying localities are also flooded. As the water level in river Ganga has reached danger level, Assi river sewage has entered in the low-lying areas of the city. The farmers are the worst-affected in the floods as hundreds of acres of paddy crop and millets have been inundated.