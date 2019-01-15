Watch: UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on Makar Sankranti

CM Yogi offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on Makar Sankranti

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday morning. As per the Hindu calendar, this day is also celebrated as the festival of harvest. The calendar reads Makar Sankranti to mark the beginning of the auspicious year.

From surviving the cold winters to moving towards the livelier season of spring, Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of India. In Punjab, a bonfire is lit with people singing and dancing around it. From wearing new clothes to celebrating it all night, the festival not only marks the beginning of an auspicious year but also brings the family together.